Theatre awards night in Thomastown, Kilkenny a glitzy affair

Saturday night saw What’s On Tom? Productions hold its first ever Tomy Awards in Thomastown; a black-tie event with all the glamour and glitz of the Oscars.

The evening was a look back on their previous two shows ; Cracked from 2017 and Fake from 2018.

Actors directors and crew members gathered together at the Red Door theatre in The Bridgebrook Arms In Thomastown for a night of celebration.

The theatre at the Red Door Theatre was transformed into a beautiful speakeasy setting and the night’s proceedings were hosted by Orla Kelly.

Awards were given to best comedy play, On The Horns of a Dilemma by Jeff Neuman and the best drama went to Kitty’s Map by Orla McGovern.

With cast members, Sean Gordon Dalton and Derek Lawler nominated for best actor, the award went to Bob McDonald for his fantastic comedic performance in On The Horns of a Dilemma.

Deirdre Parkes, Cathy Dalton and Janey Roncorni were nominated for best actress but the award went to Orla Kelly for her courageous performance in Kitty’s Map.

There was a bit of craic had with directors and cast members doing a series of scene improvisations and other less serious awards given out like: Director most like to give some unsolicited advice; best tragedy that was supposed to be a comedy; most tears shed on stage and most real fake blood.

What’s on Tom Productions produces new short plays with the writer and the story at the heart of all they produce.

The short form format of the plays make it easier for people to get involved. Rehearsal are planned according to each play’s cast and director.

Their last show FAKE was a sellout in Thomastown and at Billy Byrne’s in Kilkenny city.

According to Artistic Director Gillian Grattan, the company are working on their the next production and a call out for submissions will happen sometime in May.

If you are interested in getting involved as a writer, actor or a director, you should certainly give What’s On Tom? a shout.