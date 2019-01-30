Kilkenny City meeting for Community First Responders

Kilkenny Community First Responders which was established in late 2018 is holding a public meeting on Wednesday, February 6 in St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall.

The event, starting at 8pm, will focus on the importance of CPR and to grow a Community First Responder Group in Kilkenny City. Community First Responders are volunteers who operate within the community they live or work and respond to incidents within a geographical area such as a village or small town.

A first responder is trained at a minimum in basic life support and the use of a defibrillator, who attends an actual or potentially life-threatening cardiac emergency.

Kilkenny Community First Responders is working with the support of Kilkenny Order of Malta. All are welcome to attend, and bring friends, colleagues or family interested in getting involved.