Time is running out for Kilkenny students to enter the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Kilkenny teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Thursday, February 28.



Last year 284 pupils from schools in Co. Kilkenny submitted entries to the competition.



Now in its 65th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.