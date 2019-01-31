Lonesome Ace Stringband coming to the Watergate Kilkenny

The Lonesome Ace Stringband (LAS) is an old-time band with bluegrass chops that play some righteous folk and country music.

There’s a depth of groove and sense of space not often heard in bluegrass today, a level of instrumental interplay and vocal blend uncommon in old-time, and an on-stage rapport that transcends all of this.

Three Canadians lost in the weird and wonderful traditional country music of the American South, the band members - Chris Coole (banjo), John Showman (fiddle) and Max Heineman (bass) - are each journeyman musicians and veterans of some of Canada’s top roots music acts (New Country Rehab, The David Francey Band, The Foggy Hogtown Boys, Fiver).

The band moves freely between a sound so powerful that it doesn’t seem like it should be coming from a trio, to a sparseness and fragility that really draws the listener in.

Don’t miss your opportunity to see LAS on Wednesday, February 6 at Watergate Theatre, tickets from as little as €10.