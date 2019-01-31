Telecommunications mast at Johnswell, Kilkenny refused by An Bord Pleanala

A significant decision which could have a very positive impact on rural Kilkenny has been handed down by the national appeals board.

Permission for the construction of a 42 metre multi-operator, telecommunications, lattice tower with antenna and dishes attached at picturesque Mountnugent Upper, Johnswell has been refused by An Bord Pleanala.

One of the reasons given for the refusal is the location of three existing permitted masts on the picturesque hill.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd were refused because the board considered: "The proposed development would lead to a proliferation of telecommunications structures where an opportunity for co-location exists in the immediate area on permitted masts and as such, would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area.

The proposed development would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area. Kilkenny County Council also refused planning to Cignal Infrastructure Ltd.