Over 200 recovered items on display from Carlow-Kilkenny Garda division

More than 200 items of stolen and recovered power tools were on display at a recent event hosted by Sergeant Peter McConnon, Crime Prevention Officer for Carlow-Kilkenny Gardaí.

The haul was the result of a successful Garda operation in the area and the 'identification parade' of tools was put on in the hope that members of the public could identify them. However it was quickly apparent that identifying the individual items was not straightforward and many remained unclaimed.

Gardai invited Datatag distributor Ger O’ Sullivan to demonstrate Datatag technologies, which can help officers identify recovered items and reunite them with their owners. Feedback from the demonstrations was extremely positive.

"It was a shame none of the recovered items had been fitted with Datatag as this would have made reuniting them with owners a simple job," said Mr O' Sullivan.

"However being able to demonstrate the ease with which Datatag works was a great benefit and I hope to be able to work with the Gardai to raise awareness of theft and what owners of vulnerable equipment can do to protect themselves."

For more information on Datatag and the CESAR Scheme visit www.datatag.co.uk or www .cesarscheme.org.uk.