Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault in Kilkenny city centre

Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a violent assault on a man in the city centre.

The incident took place at RoseInn Street at approximately 3am this morning.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was visiting the city and attended a fast food restaurant. A confrontation took place in the premises and the man was struck with a glass in the face.

He sustained a laceration to his face and received medical treatment at St Luke's Hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on (056) 777 5000.