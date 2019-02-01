Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault in Kilkenny city centre
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating a violent assault on a man in the city centre.
The incident took place at RoseInn Street at approximately 3am this morning.
The victim, a man in his thirties, was visiting the city and attended a fast food restaurant. A confrontation took place in the premises and the man was struck with a glass in the face.
He sustained a laceration to his face and received medical treatment at St Luke's Hospital.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on (056) 777 5000.
