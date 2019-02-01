Left Bank Kilkenny granted planning for new deck and access lobby
The Left Bank
Left Bank Bars Limited has been granted permission for an addition 46 square metre deck and access lobby of 24 square metres and associated plant works at roof level.
This will be ancillary to the second floor restaurant use and will include the the addition of stairs and lift shaft extension at second floor level to access the roof level of the 'Left Bank', No. 2 The Parade, Kilkenny.
