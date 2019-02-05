Entries being taken for 2019 Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet

Kilkenny Co Council Arts Office is making a call for submissions for the publication of the 19th issue of the hugely popular Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.

The aim of the publication is to give Kilkenny writers, born or based in Kilkenny city and county, a platform for their work. Each poem selected is included in the Broadsheet which is available free throughout the County.

Last year 51 writers answered the call-out for submissions, sending in 95 poems.

Twelve poems, by ten poets, were selected by Editor Peter Sirr for publication and a further five poems shortlisted.

The 2018 Broadsheet was launched in conjunction with the Kilkenny Arts Festival by Kilkenny Arts Festival Poet-in-Residence Eavan Boland and Broadsheet editor Peter Sirr.

The 2019 editor is writer and poet, Jean O’Brien is a Dubliner. She was writer in residence for County Laois in 2005.

Having published five collections of poetry her latest, New & Selected Fish on a Bicycle was reprinted by Salmon Publishing in 2018.

Recipient of the Patrick and Katherine Kavanagh Fellowship 2017/2018, Jean has won awards for her poetry including The Arvon International Poetry Prize, the Fish International Prize and was recently shortlisted for the UCD Voices of War Poetry prize. Jean has a Masters in Philosophy in Creative Writing/Poetry from Trinity College and tutors in places as diverse as the Irish Writers Centre, Community groups, schools, prisons and at degree level and is a contributor to Sunday Miscellany and other programmes.

The arts office is accepting submissions from poets born or based in Kilkenny City and County. Application forms and submission rules are available from the Arts Office at 5 Dean Street, Kilkenny. deirdre.southey @kilkennycoco.ie or can be downloaded from Kilkenny County Council’s website.

No electronic submissions will be accepted. Closing date for receipt of submissions is no later than 4pm on Friday, March 29.

On Saturday, March 9 a workshop will be held to meet the editor and gain a perspective on the Broadsheet editorial process.

Participants will also get feedback on their work, generate new writing, learn approaches to revision and increase their knowledge of poetic techniques.

If you are interested in taking part in this workshop further details are available from deirdre.southey @kilkennycoco.ie or phone 056/7794138. Places are limited. The fee, of €15, is subsidised to make the opportunity as accessible as possible.