Man due in court in connection with burglary at Kilkenny pharmacy

A man who used a beer barrel to smash the window of a city centre pharmacy and then stole a quantity of prescription drugs was caught red-handed.

The incident at approximately 3.40am the pharmacy at the Market Yard took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Gardaí responded to an alarm activation at the premises and discovered the occupant inside in the shop with a quantity of prescription drugs in his backpack. The prescription drugs were recovered by the gardaí.

The suspect was arrested and remanded in custody. He is to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Feburary 6 in connection with the incident at the city centre premises.