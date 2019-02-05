German travel professionals explore Kilkenny

Tourism Ireland, in conjunction with Fáilte Ireland, invited German travel professionals working for a leading tour operator, Service-Reisen Giessen, to visit Kilkenny earlier this week.

The aim of the action-packed fact-finding visit was to educate and enthuse the travel professionals about some of the many great things to do and see in Kilkenny and Ireland – so they are better equipped to sell the destination to their clients when they return home. Their itinerary included a tour of the Medieval Mile Museum and the Smithwick’s Experience. They also enjoyed a fun bodhrán lesson in Kyteler’s Inn. Germany is the third-largest market for tourism to Ireland, with the latest CSO figures indicating growth of around +20% in arrivals from Germany in 2018.