Castlecomer opens up for February mid term break 2019.

Say goodbye to January and hello to the arrival of Spring with a visit to Castlecomer Discovery Park this mid term break when the park will open from February 16 to the 24 for fun and active adventure.

Discover your adventurous side with a trip down Ireland’s longest zipwire, some cloud walking on the majestic Octagon High Ropes course, archery or navigating the tree top walk which overlooks the River Deane.

The Discovery Park team are constantly working to improve customer experiences and this year two new activities have been added, axe throwing and mountain biking.

The axe throwing range is located in the heart of the parks stunning woodland. This is a great activity for team building or corporate days out. Trained instructors are on hand during the mid term break to assist visitors to hit the mark. The minimum age is 12+ and the costs is €10 per person.

The other new activity is beginners mountain biking. Connecting with nature as well as getting physically active is a cornerstone of the parks philosophy, and mountain bikes are a really fun way to exercise. The single track path system is suitable for beginners who want to learn more before trying more advanced paths. For those who are new to the sport, the trails can seem intimidating, but this trail while having lots of ramps and bends is an easy trail that can get you started to the sport. Trained instructors are on hand to teach the basics and get you going. This activity is open to over 16’s.

For many families the enchanting elf village at the park is a must visit, this area has grown and developed especially so since the giant bouncing net was created to compliment the junior woodland adventure course. The Canopy Café will be open to provide delicious coffee and snacks under the trees, it gives parents an opportunity to relax as their little ones explore the magical elf village.

Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny is a sure way to break cabin fever and ditch the digital screens for exercise, activity and adventure, no matter what the weather, giving them a mid-term break that’s worth talking about back at school.

Try the string of walking and orienteering trails through the beautiful and magical woodlands accommodating varying levels of fitness. There is something for every age and every ability, and enough activity to create an entire action-packed day.

Ticket prices vary according to activity. For more see www.discoverypark.ie