Kilkenny Tradfest, the KGB and Kilkenny CBS!

Join Kilkenny Tradfest on Saturday, March 16 for a magical night of music with the very talented Kilkenny CBS Trad Band and three of Ireland's finest instrumentalists, Paddy Keenan (Bothy Band), Frankie Gavin (Dé Dannan) Dermot Byrne (Altan), now known as KGB.

Book early because the Watergate Theatre will certainly be full for one of the highlights of the festival weekend.

The KGB trio are synonymous with Irish music both in their own individual right and as members of some of this country's most famous traditional bands, dating from the early 1970s to the present day.

Paddy Keenan is one of Ireland`s finest pipers, best known as a founding member of the Bothy Band, one of Irish music's most influential bands of the 1970s, with whom he played in venues all over the world.

Frankie Gavin is one of Ireland`s greatest ever fiddle players. His name is immediately associated with the group Dé Dannan who were also formed in the 1970s, and are credited with breaking new ground in Irish traditional music through innovative choices of material and arrangements and a unique style of playing.

Dermot Byrne is one of Ireland’s most outstanding traditional accordion players.

For many years a member of Altan, Dermot performed, recorded and toured extensively with the group along with artists like Donal Lunny, Steve Cooney and Stephane Grapelli, bringing the beauty and joy of traditional Irish music to audiences all over the world.

All proceeds from this event will go to CBS Kilkenny New School Development Fund. CBS Kilkenny has been on the current city-centre site for almost 160 years, which it has outgrown and needs space in order to expand to meet current and projected demand for spaces.

While the Board of Management and Trustees have secured a new site for the school out the Granges Road and the Department of Education and Skills will provide the building, all enhanced facilities (sporting, curricular and extra-curricular) must be funded by the school.

This means that new pitches and other facilities must be paid for by the school.

To ensure the new facilities are state-of-the-art and will provide students with a top class educational experience for years to come, it is hoped to raise €500,000 over the next five years.

Tickets are on sale through CBS Secondary School, James Street, at www.kilkennytradfest.com

You can also drop into the box office at the Watergate Theatre or call them on 056-7761674. This is an evening not to be missed.