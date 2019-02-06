Breaking: €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in Kilkenny
Cannabis file pic
A male is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station over a drugs haul with an estimated street value of €500,000.
The foreign national, in his thirties was stopped during a joint garda operation between Kilkenny and Wexford gardaí.
The seizure took place at Templemartin on the M9 motorway this morning at approximately 10am.
The garda operation was intelligence-led and the drugs were destined for Kilkenny Cityy.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on