Breaking: €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in Kilkenny

A male is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station over a drugs haul with an estimated street value of €500,000.

The foreign national, in his thirties was stopped during a joint garda operation between Kilkenny and Wexford gardaí.

The seizure took place at Templemartin on the M9 motorway this morning at approximately 10am.

The garda operation was intelligence-led and the drugs were destined for Kilkenny City y.