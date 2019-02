Kilkenny SPCA are looking for volunteers to help make a difference. If you can spare some time, Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm you can help the local SPCA.

For more information give them a call on (056)m 771635 or email your details to info@kilkennyspca.ie

Established in 1882, the Kilkenny SPCA offers an invaluable service in the securing the proper treatment of all animals.