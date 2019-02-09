Fine art Sale at Sheppards - and a free valuation

Pictured is Burnchurch Castle, painted by Mary Darby, signed and dated 1863. This important historic 10” x 14” watercolour is coming up for sale in Durrow at Sheppard’s Paradigms and the Unexpected sale on February 26. It is estimated at €800 - 1,200. The castle is said to have been built and owned by the Fitzgeralds of the house of Desmond in the 15th century and continued to be occupied until 1817. Burnchurch Castle and tower, along with the Church of Ireland church, and the lime trees became a National Monument in 1993.

Specialists from Sheppard’s Irish Auction House are providing complimentary auction estimates for your art and antiques on 11:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturday 9th February at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny. See www.sheppards.ie