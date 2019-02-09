Practical actions for a sustainable community workshop

‘Creating a Local Sustainable Future - Practical Actions for your Community’.

A free workshop takes place in the Ormonde Hotel on Saturday February 23 from 9.45am to 3pm.



Organised by the South East Public Participatory Network’s (PPN) and the Irish Environmental Network the day will include lunch and refreshments.



To book your place go to www.eventbrite.ie or contact Mag Whelan, Kilkenny PPN on ppnkilkenny@kilkennycoco.ie.