Kilkenny landowners launch appeals over Vacant Site Register

A number of landowners in Kilkenny have appealed the inclusion of land on the Vacant Sites Register, which places a 7% levy on vacant sites in urban areas to ensure they are brought into beneficial use.

A raft of appeals are before An Bord Pleanala pertaining to land which Kilkenny County Council has added to its register. They include:

A piece of land at Margaretsfield, off the Callan Road opposite Seville Lodge;

Robertshill Limited has appealed the inclusion of a site at Daly’s Hill, near the city;

City Cinemas Ltd has appealed the proposed inclusion of its site at John’s Green/Barrack Street;

A site at Middleknock off the Dublin Road;

Bolton Homes has appealed the inclusion of a site at Bolton Green, Callan.

These cases are due to be decided at dates at the end of May. There are currently 37 sites on Kilkenny’s register, including those which are the subject of appeal.

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanala rejected an appeal to have a site at the junction of the Callan Road and Circular Road removed from the Register. The site is zoned residential, and it has a lengthy planning history which includes recent refusals of permission for residential development.

Elm Park Construction Limited Property lodged an appeal over the site, saying that that site works have commenced with regard to a boundary wall, that further boundary works are the subject of a commencement notice and three houses will be commenced in the coming months. The Bord ultimately agreed with the inspector and ruled the site should remain on the register.

Previously, a number of sites were removed from the register on foot of legal advice sought by the council. Councillors had raised concerns over the eligibility of several sites, including some family-owned farmland.