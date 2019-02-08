Zuni Kilkenny shortlisted for top hotel award

Zuni Restaurant & Boutique Hotel is among those shortlisted for an award at this year’s Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards, in association with Fáilte Ireland.

Taking place on February 19 at the InterContinental Dublin, the Irish Breakfast Awards celebrate the finest Irish food producers and those who take special pride in serving the best breakfasts and brunches in Ireland to tourists and locals alike. The awards will be attended by up to 200 representatives from the hospitality industry, food writers and food organisations and with special guest, chef Neven Maguire.

Each establishment on the shortlist has been commended by Georgina Campbell’s independent assessment team for creating a breakfast menu that stands out from the crowd.

Speaking ahead of the Awards, renowned food writer and author, Georgina says: ‘Some of my most memorable meals have been around the breakfast table, yet it has for too long been the Cinderella of dining experiences. The Irish Breakfast Awards aim to change all that, by encouraging establishments to create menus that introduce visitors to our vibrant food culture by showcasing the best local and Irish foods and crediting our dedicated local producers.

‘Now in their third year, it’s amazing to see how Irish establishments are shaping the breakfast culture on our little Island with hotels, guest houses, visitor attractions and cafés embracing the uniqueness that the first meal of the day can offer as a dining experience.

‘Breakfast is an especially important meal for many establishments as it is the last thing guests will eat before they leave – and before they pay the bill. It may also be the reason guests and tourists return in the future.

‘Those shortlisted in the Georgina Campbell Breakfast Awards are setting standards that others in the Irish food industry should strive towards.’

Winners will be published on www.ireland-guide.com