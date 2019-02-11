Thomastown GAA pitch vandalised by mindless thugs

Mindless vandals have caused serious damage to the main pitch at Thomastown's GAA Club's grounds at Grennan, Thomastown over the weekend. The sod was wet after the rain on Friday and later that night, a jeep was driven at speed, inflicting heavy damage.

One of the licence plates fell off the vehicle and a credit card was found. The Gardaí were notified and the items were handed over to them. A number of matches were moved from the main pitch to the second pitch which is used for training.

Ger says it’s especially disheartening because of all the work that’s been put in for free by the club’s volunteers to get the pitches ready for the year. Anyone who has any more information on the incident can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150.