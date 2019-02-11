Roaring Banshees are coming to Kilkenny

The Devious Theatre Company are returning to the local stage with a brand new show this summer.

The Roaring Banshees is a new play written by John Morton and Peter McGann.

Set in the aftermath of the Irish Civil War, it tells the story of a rogue unit of Cumann na Mbán who attempt to assassinate Eamon De Valera and are forced to flee the country.

The seven women who form the core of the ‘Banshee’ unit escape on a boat to America where they set up base in Chicago.

In the midst of prohibition, they decide to start their own business bootlegging poteen. Soon they find themselves in the middle of a gang war between the notorious North Side Gang and Al Capone’s Outfit.

Throughout the centenary celebrations, Devious Theatre want to stage The Ripping Yarn Trilogy, a loose thematic trilogy of new Irish plays that navigates the tumultuous formation of the Irish state, each utilising a different genre.

The Roaring Banshees is the second of these plays, a gangster noir tale that follows on from The Hellfire Squad which premiered in July 2016 to critical acclaim.

The company have been developing The Roaring Banshees for the last number of years. They were very encouraged by the audience reaction to a work in progress showing as part of Little Deviations in Cleeres Theatre in August 2017. The further development of the show was subsequently supported by the Arts Council.

The show is directed by Sarah Baxter and produced by Clara Purcell.

It is also the 16th original play premiered by the company in Kilkenny since 2006.

The Roaring Banshees will premiere in The Watergate Theatre on August 1 and run for three performances before heading to Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin for an extended run.

For more information on the show, please visit www.devioustheatre.com