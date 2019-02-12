Kilkenny auctioneer Joe Coogan achieves very good price for grazing and tillage land over the border in Laois

On Friday, Joe Coogan, auctioneer rented 58 acres at a well attended auction at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer.

Lot, 43 acres went for for €325 per acre, per year on a five year lease. The land is in permanent pasture including water supply and the use of cattle crush.

The second lot of 14.5 acres was rented for €330 per acre per year also on a five year lease. This quality land is in tillage.

There were no entitlements attached to either lot which are situated at Ballinagall, Ballickmoyler, Co Laois approximately one mile off the Carlow /Portaoise road, three miles Ballylinan and seven miles from Crettyard.