€30,000 worth of cocaine seized in Kilkenny City Centre
File pic of cocaine
A male is due before court in connection with a seizure of approximately €30,000 in Kilkenny City.
A residential property was searched under warrant at RoseInn Street in the city at 10.30pm on Friday. 400 grams of cocaine was seized with an approximate value of €30,000.
A 27-year-old male was arrested and detained under section 2 of the Drugs Trafficking Act.
Other drugs paraphernalia was seized from the property includeing a weighing scales and a quantity of cash.
A number of follow up searches have taken place in recent days in locations around the county and further quantities of drugs have been seized.
