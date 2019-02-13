Underground Writers Society writing course in Kilkenny

The Underground Writers Society will hold a writing course in Rothe House, Parliament Street, Kilkenny, beginning on Saturdsy, February 23 and running for five months, one Saturday afternoon per month.

The Underground Writers Society was created by the following three Irish Times Best Selling Authors with a wealth of industry experience. You will embark upon a journey of self-discovery and develop the tools you need to take your writing to the next level.

The writers are all Irish Times bestsellers: Caroline Busher, Shane Dunphy and Sheila Forsey

If interested just email: theundergroundwriterssociety@gmail.com