Underground Writers Society writing course in Kilkenny
Find your voice - Tell your story - Speak your truth
Author Sheila Forsey who lived and worked in Kilkenny
The Underground Writers Society will hold a writing course in Rothe House, Parliament Street, Kilkenny, beginning on Saturdsy, February 23 and running for five months, one Saturday afternoon per month.
The Underground Writers Society was created by the following three Irish Times Best Selling Authors with a wealth of industry experience. You will embark upon a journey of self-discovery and develop the tools you need to take your writing to the next level.
The writers are all Irish Times bestsellers: Caroline Busher, Shane Dunphy and Sheila Forsey
If interested just email: theundergroundwriterssociety@gmail.com
