From Baile na bPoc to Cathair na gCat- Téada for Tradfest Kilkenny

The sound of Kerry polkas and slides, played by one of Ireland's finest box players will fill John Street on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day as Kilkenny Tradfest welcome back Téada and Seamus Begley for a special evening on Saturday, March 16.

They played at the first Kilkenny Tradfest in 2011 and they return from their recent tour of the US, for what promises to be a special night in the Set Theatre.

Founded by Sligo fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, Téada first came together in 2001 to make an appearance on the innovative TG4 television series ‘Flosc’.

One of Irish traditional music’s leading exponents, Irish Music Magazine describes the band as “at the cutting edge of the next generation of Irish musicians…with a fierce familiarity with the old ways”.

The other current members are button accordion player Paul Finn, Damien Stenson performs on flutes and various whistles, Seán Mc Elwain switches between the bouzouki and guitar and bodhrán player Tristan Rosenstock.

Continuing to grow in vision and popularity, Téada recently welcomed a sixth member to the line-up, legendary West Kerry singer and accordionist Séamus Begley, winner of 2013 TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year. Begley also featured in a wonderful TG4 documentary recently for the Come on up to the House festival he organised on his West Kerry farm, featuring an eclectic mix of music and acting in conjunction with the internationally renowned Footsbarn Theatre company.

The band recently released a smashing new album – Ainneoin na stoirme which means ‘In spite of the storms’.

Téada will warm the cockles of the heart on the Sunday night and there may even be some dancing going on in the aisles.

Get your tickets from www.kilkennytradfest.com or you can also drop into the box office at the Watergate or call them on 056-7761674.

Bulmers

The support of Bulmer’s for the wonderful Tradtrail throughout the city which features local and leading national musicians in laid-back and casual settings has been a feature of the festival from the start and is made possible by the continuing support of the local vintners.

“Our programme of workshops with some of Ireland’s finest musicians and this year, instrument makers including local manufacturer Paddy Cleere means that our visitors can go away with new skills to improve their own playing, dancing and singing. Maybe some will even be inspired to become the next generation of instrument makers,” Marian Flannery of Tradfest Kilkenny said.

There is fantastic value offered in the all-in festival ticket available for just €90.

Aswith previous yearts, the organisers are keeping ticket prices affordable and providing dozens of free gigs during the weekend.