Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Kilkenny is celebrating its 25th birthday today, Valentine’s Day

Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co Kilkenny is celebrating its 25th birthday this Valentine’s day.

When owners, Seán and Theresa Quinn, opened the door of their farmhouse to care for a local gentlemen 35 years ago little did they know that it would be the start of a successful business that would develop to meet the expanding needs of the local community.

Sacred Heart is unique to other nursing homes as it is a family run nursing home with the owners living in the adjacent premises.

Seán and Theresa are delighted to have their daughters working alongside them with Kay Finn in the role of Director of Nursing and Orla Henderson acting as senior Occupational Therapist and Operations Manager.

The home is located in a beautiful rural setting close to the Tipperary and Laois borders with wonderful country views.

Sacred Heart Nursing Home has always adopted a holistic approach to care promoting the health and happiness of each resident.

Residents can expect their quality of life to be enhanced by the provision of a happy, comfortable and secure environment.

A sense of homely comfort and ease creates the welcoming warmth and friendliness of Sacred Heart that is cherished by all.

Initially operating as a residential home, the addition of 24 hour professional nursing care and an extended enhanced building enabled nursing home registration on February 14, 1994 –a proud day for the Quinn family.

Seán and Theresa continue to develop the potential of the home with further extensions in 2009 and 2018.

The most recent and elaborate extension was seamlessly added to the original building by Terry Brennan and Henderson Construction.

The nursing home boosts en suite single bedrooms, sharing rooms for those who prefer to share, a large reception area, lounges, dining rooms, dementia friendly enclosed gardens, staff facilities, smoking area and a new oratory.

The Quinn’s acknowledged all those who have lived and live in Sacred Heart and the staff who have cared for them over the last 25 years.

“To celebrate this milestone the Quinns have invited all families, friends and neighbours to join them for a birthday party on Sunday, March 3 at 3pm,” Orla Henderson, senior occupational therapist and operations Manager said.