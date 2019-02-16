Kilkenny Property Watch: Family home offers plenty of space in a great location

5 Cashel Downs

Kilkenny City

This property in Cashel Downs is a fantastic, extended five bedroom semi-detached residence which has been upgraded to a very high level.

The current owners have lived in this property since it was built from new by Clonshan Builders in 1987. The property is situated at the entrance to a quiet cul-de-sac and there is a mature green area close by, where children can play.

There is a wonderful balance of living and bedroom accommodation with generous storage throughout. This home was extended to the side to create a open plan kitchen and breakfast room with dual aspect windows and French doors opening out to a large paved patio area.

The insulation has been upgraded and solar panels fitted. The original windows and doors have all be replaced and upgraded. The bay window in the family room was added to extend the room and also accentuates the front elevation of the property.

At ground level one is immediately struck by the sense of space. The accommodation comprises a large entrance hall, living room with open fireplace, family room with marble open fireplace with fitted stove, open plan kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, two large double bedrooms (main with en-suite) and bathroom.

At first floor level there is a spacious landing area, three further double bedrooms and a second family bathroom. There is also a detached block-built garage with power, plug sockets and heating.

There are attractive gardens to the front and rear of the property.

The asking price is €495,000. For more contact Sherry FitzGerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.