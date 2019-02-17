Kilkenny Property watch: A charming city home which will appeal to all

61 Marble Crest

Kilkenny City

DNG Ella Dunphy present this beautiful four bedroom, semi-detached extended bungalow located in the highly sought-after residential development of Marble Crest.

This attractive home is within walking distance of Kilkenny Ring Road, Loughboy, Supervalu and the Watershed as well as selection of great schools and amenities.

The property is a nicely conditioned home, boasting with many fine features, which will appeal to first-time buyers and investors.

Additional features include an extended kitchen and living room, which was constructed in 2015, while the property also has a south-facing garden, which is not overlooked.

Located on quiet cul-de-sac the property is a five minute walk to a number of amenities including shopping centres, restaurants and leisure centre. It also a 15-minute walk to the city centre and one minute’s drive to the Ring Road.

Starting with a bright and warm entrance hallway, located at side of the property, there is tiled flooring which continues to the kitchen.

Alluring

There is a bright, open plan and alluring extended kitchen. Great selection of ground and eye level kitchen units as well as an integrated dishwasher, Belling electric oven and hob.

The property features an exceptionally bright reception room with solid fuel cast iron Stanley stove with back boiler. There are French doors leading to south facing sun trap patio (not overlooked).

As well as a utility room, 61 Marble Crest features a shower room decorated in wet room style. Neatly tiled from floor to ceiling it boasts a classic white wc and whb, Supajet power shower, wall-mounted heated towel rail and Velux window.

The master bedroom is a large double room located to the front of the house. Laminate floor. It features built-in shelving and drawers, roller black-out blinds and curtain pole.

Walk-In Wardrobe

There is also a walk-in wardrobe with great selection of shelving and hanging space. It also includes large slide robe.

The property has three more double bedrooms, complete with laminate flooring and fitted wardrobes.

The main bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling and comes with a classic white wc and whb and full length fitted bath.

Built in 1983, 61 Marble Crest has a dual heating system (oil and solid fuel). Viewing is highly recommended to be truly appreciated.

Guide Price: €270,000

BER: C1

For further information contact Ella Dunphy DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.