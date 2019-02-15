Restoring and enhancing our local waterways in Kilkenny

An innovative initiative aimed at enhancing our local waterways will kick off later this spring and participants are being sought for the project.

The programme is aimed at people residents of riverside towns and villages with a tourism business objective aimed at restoring and enhancing your local waterways as development assets .

Participants on the programme will learn through experience from award-winning, water-based tourism projects from white water rafting to river side during a number of excursions which will form part of the programme initiative. The programme will also involve sharing knowledge with international groups with tourism success.

Kilkenny Leader Partnership is currently looking to enlist participants on the Turn to the River Programme which will commence this April.

Kilkenny LEADER Partnership (KLP) conceived of the ‘Turn to the River’ initiative as part of its LEADER Local Development Strategy, to encourage the towns and villages of the county to look to make the most of the rivers, canals and steams that flowed through their communities.

Kilkenny is defined geographically by its network of waterways, large and small.

“For many communities, their waterways were not traditionally seen as an opportunity to improve the amenities and attractiveness of their town - but rather as a basic utilitarian resource,” said KLP’s Declan Rice. “Waterways acted as a transport channel, a water reservoir, an industrial resource- or regrettably- a drain.”

For this reason villages and towns were very often build literally with their backs to the river. KLP wants to encourage communities to turn to the river and embrace the huge potential they offer in terms of amenities and activities, health, ecology and in making their towns nice places to live, work and visit.

“KLP is launching the initiative with a training and information programme for interested communities,” he said. “This will give access to additional resources and sustainable strategies to turn the neglected treasures of the county’s rivers, into a resource in which we can all be proud.”

The Development Programme is suited to community groups, small tourism businesses and social enterprises currently in existence and who are at various stages of development. The programme in evening training and best practice sessions with experts and field trips to look at leaders in the River Tourism sector

Participants in the programme will benefit from expert advice from those with a proven track record in the commercial field and will receive guidance on areas such as:

* Getting on the water, which involves the development of a one- page project plan canvas.

* Mapping a course to investigate whether a commercial and social enterprise can be included.

* Examining sustainability and inclusion.

* Looking at cultural tourism add ons such as sustainability assessment tools.

Other areas covered include the development of a sales and marketing plan, funding applications and community engagement.

The Turn to the River initiative will commence in March, with participants chosen in the next four weeks, with 15 places available. The course will involve nine evening courses and in addition five field trips to venues such as Ballyhass Wake Boarding White Water, Glen of Aherlow, the Munster Vales and the Mullichain Café, The Quay, St Mullins.

The initiative is aimed at facilitating riverside communities and to help them to restore and enhance their local waterways. The Turn to the River Programme will help small tourism enterprises and communities to realise their potential.

Assistance will be given on how to further develop projects and prepare applications for EU funding. The programme is delivered by Kilkenny Leader Partnership and funded through the Rural Development Fund 2014- 2020.

Further information from Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, tel 056-7752111, or email jj.nolan@cklp.ie.