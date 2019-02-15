Urlingford to get its own bottle banks

Urlingford has its own bottle banks for the first time in three years, thanks to the good work of local councillor, Michael McCarthy.

“Due to the kind cooperation of Thomas Kavanagh the banks will be located on the old Josephine’s carpark site,” Cllr McCarthy said.

“This is great news for the people of Urlingford that the bottle banks have returned and will be operational in the coming weeks,” he added.

“It has been in excess of three years since the people of Urlingford have had access to a recycling centre. In that time they have had to travel to Johnstown and Freshford in order to recycle and Cllr McCarthy would thank the people of Urlingford for their patience in that time," he said.

The new bottle bank facility in Urlingford will benefit both Johnstown and Freshford in that their bottle banks will serve their own communities once again. The new facilities will be monitored by CCTV to stop illegal dumping.