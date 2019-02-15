Kilkenny woman to appear on Winning Streak one week after her friend

A Kilkenny woman is set to be a contestant on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show RTÉ One show tomorrow (Saturday), just a week after an old friend appeared on the show and won €20,000.

Rita Ronan, who now lives in Foxrock, made sure she tuned into Winning Streak last weekend when she learned an old friend and colleague Anne Murphy, from Kinsale in Cork, was on. She even bought a Winning Streak scratch card earlier that week to mark the occasion, got three stars with the card, and sent it in.

Rita got the shock of her life when she saw her name selected to be on the show this Saturday. Rita worked with Anne Murphy in Acton’s Hotel in Kinsale some years ago.

Originally from Kilkenny, Rita has been living in Dublin for more than 35 years where she moved when she met her husband Joe. They have two adult daughters, both of whom are living abroad. Mary has been based in Sydney, Australia, since last October while Sarah Jane is currently on a college exchange programme in London. Mary will watch online while Sarah Jane will fly back to cheer her mum on from the audience.

Rita and Joe have run their own business, the Access Hearing Centre, hearing aid service provider, for more than 20 years in Dun Laoghaire.

The Winning Streak National Lottery game show, co-presented by Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, will feature some perennial favorite games as well but also brand new games including Play or Pay, Roll for Riches, WinFall and Electric Dream – where one player will win an electric car worth €25,000.

As ever one of the lucky five players will get the chance to spin the wheel and win up to €500,000. But this series, a €100,000 segment will be added to the iconic Grand Prize Wheel every show if less than that was won in the previous show, improving players chances to win a massive prize. Winning Streak will be broadcast on RTÉ One this Saturday at 8.20pm.

A brand new-look Winning Streak scratch card is available in the 5,900 National Lottery retailers all over the country, where as well as the chance to appear on the Winning Streak TV game show if you get three stars, players will also be in with a chance to win some great cash prizes up to €5,000.

The odds for those who purchase a Winning Streak to win is 1 in 1.76 to win a cash or three star prize. Players can also send their scratch card stubs into the National Lottery where each week, on the show, a player will be drawn as the winner of a Luxury Cruise for two valued at €5,000.

The popular gameshow first appeared on our screens in September 1990 and since then a massive 5,975 people have taken part, winning in excess of €170 million in prizes. Winning Streak is the second longest running game show in Europe

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on Winning Streak and all National Lottery games go back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts and heritage. In total more than €5.4 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 31 years ago. In 2018 alone, the National Lottery raised over €227 million for such good causes.