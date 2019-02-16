Celebrations at Brookhaven Nursing Home for Muriel's 100th birthday

A family member flew all the way from Australia to attend her aunt’s birthday party at Brookhaven Nursing Home in Ballyragget.

Muriel Percy celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family and received more than 100 cards from well wishers.

Her niece, Elaine Muriel travelled across the globe to mark the massive milestone and to spend time with her precious aunt.

Muriel still enjoys good health and is an active reader and loves conversing with residents, visitors and staff at Brookhaven.

The centenarian attributes her longetivity and vitality to taking each day as it comes, to appreciate the beauty in nature and to live a simple life.

Muriel was born in on Feburary 15, 1919 and married Joseph Percy in 1946 and and they were married for over fifty years. They had a mixed farm and they both worked hard tending to their animals but Muriel had a special love for her pigs and would be found in the ‘pig maternity’. Muriel spent her evenings knitting and crocheting in which she was very gifted and crotcheted a wedding dress for her neighbour.

Muriel came to live in Brookhaven in 2014 and has continued to enjoy her independent life. She continues to be a huely popular resident and is a wonderful, sociable person.