Major boost for Kilkenny as new hotel opens today in Castlecomer

A magnificent new boutique hotel has opened today in the centre of Castlecomer. It will provide the town and north Kilkenny with a major economic and tourist boost.

With 30 bedrooms, a classic bar, a lavish function room and every conceivable comfort it is an instant hit with local people.

The multi-milllion euro development is the brainchild of Castlecomer born couple, Joe and Julie Comerford, who also own The Academy Plaza Hotel on O'Connell Street, Dublin.

"This will be the catalyst for economic regeneration of our town and a terrific boost to our neighbouring parishes," local councillor, Maurice Shortall said.

"Gone will be the days when overnight accommodation was a problem in the town the 30 new bedrooms will address that, while the function room and evening meals will add a new dimension to tourism and trade," he added.

"Real connectivity to the visitors to our Discovery Park will become possible last year alone some 110,000 passed through the Park. The Hotel will provide numerous jobs which are all very welcome. Thank you Joe and Julie Comerford for giving our town such a lift," Cllr Shortall added.

Warren Byrne

For general manager, Warren Byrne it marks a return home after beginning his career in the old Avalon.

As a teenager, he worked for the Coogan family who then owned the hotel and after nine years with them, he left to pursue a hotel management degree in Killarney and after a number of coveted positions, he and his wife, Ciara, jumped at the opportunity to come home and manage what is a five star facility.

And the connection with the Coogan family is maintained because Mrs Julie Comerford is a member of the Coogan family who owned the Avalon.