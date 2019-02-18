Newstalk's Bobby Kerr to host panel discussion at Kilkenny Chamber President's lunch

Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce will welcome a cohort of dignitaries, past Chamber presidents and Newstalk’s Bobby Kerr to the Newpark Hotel on Wednesday, February 20 for a special business networking event.

The lunch, which is open to both Chamber members and non-members will celebrate 70 years of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce, being in business, for businesses across Kilkenny. With a diverse line-up of guests, it will offer excellent networking opportunities and no doubt, intriguing insights. Past president Donie Butler has also assisted in compiling a commemorative booklet which looks back over 70 years of economic development in Kilkenny and the South East.

Marion Acreman, President of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce says, ”This event is a unique opportunity to celebrate all that Kilkenny Chamber does for business members and to acknowledge the important of the relevance of the Chamber to support business in Kilkenny. As we celebrate 70 years in existence we have invited past Presidents to join us as well as important dignitaries who actively support the Kilkenny Chamber and we will be hearing from them in relation to how we can continue to work together to cement Kilkenny’s important place in the region and the nation.”

Tickets are just €35.00 for Chamber members and €39.00 for non-chamber members and will include lunch along with a panel discussion hosted by Bobby Kerr with His Excellency, Mr Robin Barnett, the British Ambassador and Her Excellency Mrs Deike Potzel, The German Ambassador.

Contact admin@kilkennychamber.ie for tickets.