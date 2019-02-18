South East's biggest wedding expo is in Kilkenny this Sunday

The South East’s biggest wedding expo returns to Kilkenny this weekend.

If your big day is just around the corner, make sure Beat 102-103’s The Wedding Day is on your 'I do' list. The South East’s biggest wedding expo takes place on Sunday, February 24 at The Hub, Cillín Hill.

Featuring over 70 stalls across a 17,060 square foot exhibition hall, The Wedding Day covers every conceivable facet of your special day. Organise your wedding in one trip as our exhibitors cater for everything from high heels to hot wheels.

This year sees the likes of Cupcake Couture – for all things sweet, The Limo Company – to arrive in style, The Wedding Singer – to provide the entertainment, and The Skin Nerd – to have you glowing on the big day.

Jennifer Rock aka The Skin Nerd is skin lecturer and multi award-winning facialist who has made regular national television and radio appearances over the years. She’ll be at hand to offer advice on how you can achieve that perfect wedding day glow.

Making a very special appearance on the day is Maria Fitzgerald, known as 'WeddingSinger.ie'. Other noteworthy exhibitors include: 2 Nice 2 Slice, Dalton Jewellers, Cakes by Alice, GL Ryan Jewellers, Camden Square Suit Hire, and Fizz Amoré.

There will be two fashion shows throughout the day showcasing all the latest wedding trends.

“We’re delighted to be bringing The Wedding Day back to Kilkenny for yet another year," says event organiser, Siobhan Flynn.

"Each year the event goes from strength to strength and I cannot wait to show the people of the South East what we have in store for them."

Tickets are priced at €10 and can be purchased at beat102103.com or at the door on the day.