Kilkenny woman wins €38,000 on Winning Streak

A Kilkenny woman won a cool €38,000 on the National Lottery Winning Streak TV game show last Saturday just a week after an old friend won €20,000 on the same RTÉ One show.

Rita Ronan, who now lives in Foxrock in Dublin, scooped €38,000 in cash on a night which saw the highest winnings from Winning Streak in the season so far (€307,000).

Originally from Kilkenny, Rita has been living in Dublin for more than 35 years where she moved to be with Joe. The couple have been married for 28 years and they have two adult daughters, both of whom are living abroad at the moment. Mary is living in Sydney, Australia, having left last October while Sarah Jane is currently on a college exchange programme in London. Mary watched the show online while Sarah Jane flew back to cheer her mum on from the RTE audience amongst a number of friends and family.

Rita and Joe have their own business, the Access Hearing Centre located in Dún Laoghaire. The couple have run the hearing aid service provider for more than 20 years in Dublin.

