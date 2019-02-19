Kilkenny man Brian Hayes appointed to new Disability Advisory Committee

Brian Hayes, of Kilkenny, has recently been appointed to serve on the first ever statutory advisory committee in Ireland to support monitoring of Ireland’s implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

Eleven members in total have been appointed to their roles on the Disability Advisory Committee by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (the Commission). The Disability Advisory Committee, made up of a majority of people with disabilities is brought together by the Commission to support its statutory function of monitoring Ireland’s implementation of the UN Convention and held its first formal meeting this week.

Brian Hayes works with Kilkenny County Council and is Chair of the National Platform of Self Advocates, an independent advocacy organisation run by people with intellectual disabilities. Brian is a graduate of the Leadership and Advocacy programme in the Waterford Institute of Technology and has been the chair of Séasamh and the Inclusion Ireland Advocacy Sub Committee of the Board.

Emily Logan, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission welcomed the appointments: “The Disability Advisory Committee will be an important mechanism to ensure that the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission can fulfil its mandate to hold the State to account on the rights of people with disabilities. The new committee members, including Brian, bring with them significant personal and professional experience.”