Yulefest’s €9,000 gift to Kilkenny charities

Yulefest Kilkenny Christmas festival was sharing the love before Valentine’s Day, presenting four cheques to charities, with funds raised through benevolent sponsors and a generous public during the festival.

Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge received €3,700, raised during The Mayor’s Annual Christmas Concert while Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre received €3,000 from the Medieval Mile Run which was organised by Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership.

The High Hopes Choir also received €1,308 from The High Hopes Choir & Carlow Ukulele Players Concert which took place in the Medieval Mile Museum and

The Good Shepherd Centre received €1,180 from the event ‘Silent Night, Christmas Day 1914 Remembered’ which featured a tour of the museum and reenactment of the First World War Christmas Day truce by members of 3rd Infantry Battalion, James Stephens Army Barracks Kilkenny.

The funds raised highlight a key strategy of the Yulefest Kilkenny festival in creating strong community connectivity events and combining the participation of the business, social and public communities together.

Paula Lawler, Festival Director, said: “ A key feature of the festival is its community connectivity work. Along with free and affordable events, many paid events in the festival are fundraisers which are carefully matched to local charities so that events raise both funds and awareness for those who meet the needs of our community as well as creating special experiences for families and visitors.

“We are grateful for the support of Kilkenny County Council to deliver this unique festival, the generous public and sponsors, and the participating organisations who donate their time and resources to delivering quality events which results in much needed funds raised for our communities.”

Just three years old the Yulefest Kilkenny festival has quickly established itself as a local and regional Christmas festival, making its mark nationally and also with big ambitions to become an internationally recognised Christmas destination festival. In October 2018 the Yulefest Kilkenny festival was listed in Sky Scanner’s ‘Top 10 Guide to the Best Christmas Markets in Ireland’. The festival is an initiative of Kilkenny County Council and is also supported by Kilkenny Public Participation Network (KPPN).

Yulefest Kilkenny Christmas festival runs annually from the end of November right through January 6 with plenty of free and affordable events for all the family.

Follow Yulefest Kilkenny on social media for updates or visit their website www.yulefestkilkenny.ie