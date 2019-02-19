John Coonan added to Fianna Fail ticket in Kilkenny City for local election

Former councillor John Coonan has been added to Fianna Fail ticket for Kilkenny City in the May 2019 Local Election.

Mr Coonan said he was honoured to have received a call from Fianna Fail HQ, to advise him of his selection to contest the forthcoming local elections. He was previously a councillor on Kilkenny Borough Council and Kilkenny County Council before narrowly losing out in the 2014 Local Election.

In recent years, he has remained active in the community, with the Fianna Fail party as a member of St Patrick’s Cumann, Loughboy Area Resource and Childcare Centre and Chairman of Kilkenny Age Friendly Seniors Forum. He is also Chairman of Ardnore Noremount Residents Association.

“I regard my nomination as not just an honour, but equally a challenge and opportunity to represent the people of Kilkenny as I have for many years,” he said.

“I fully intend to leave no stone unturned, seeking the support of the electorate to realise my earnest ambition. My appetite, passion, motivation and active energy for community and public life continues undiminished. In fact, I have been a public servant most of my adult life.”