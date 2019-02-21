Operation Homesafe is launched in Kilkenny City

A new initiative designed to strengthen the close working relationship between An Garda Síochana and communities living in Kilkenny was commenced in the city last week.

Operation Homesafe has a number of pillars including engagement, crime prevention, education and awareness and partnership.

Last Wednesday gardaí called to houses in a number of housing estates and advised residents on crime prevention and personal safety.

Superintendent Derek Hughes said that the initiative was the latest in a series of operations aimed at disrupting criminal activity.

“Kilkenny is a very inhospitable place for criminals and working together we can keep it that way.

“The operation last week was very successful and residents were very receptive.,” he said.

The operation involves gardaí on the beat calling door to door and advising residents on how to keep their property safe from criminal interest.

The operation focused on the Ashfield East, Fairways and The Orchard areas of the city. Over the coming weeks it will be expanded across the city and to Callan and Castlecomer.