Good Shepherd Centre applies for planning permission for 12 apartments on Blackmill Street
File pic
A charity who provides accommodation to homeless people has applied to build 12 apartments on Blackmill Street.
The planning application states that the 12 apartments are proposed to be located in a new three-storey building which would be constructed on the site of the old Snooker Hall.
The planning application can be viewed online and at County Hall on John Street. Any submissions must be made before March 4.
