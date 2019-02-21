Enable Ireland charity shop on Kieran Street appeals for Marie Kondo donations

Since her hit Netflix series launched in January, Marie Kondo has become a household name in Ireland.

Her goal is the increase the tranquillity in one’s space and amongst one’s things. Irish people are embracing her de-clutter mantra and are tackling bursting wardrobes, overflowing cupboards and sagging attics. Enable Ireland’s charity shops in Kilkenny are appealing to fans of the series to drop their unwanted items into their shop on Kieran Street, where they will be sold to raise funds for Enable Ireland’s disability services. In particular, the charity loves to get donations of pre-loved quality men’s and women’s wear, handbags, shoes, accessories and homewear.

“It’s wonderful to see charity shops benefiting from the Marie Kondo message. Whilst an outfit or an accessory might not spark joy in you anymore, it most likely will do for someone else. It’s a win/win situation – the giver gets to downsize, the charity profits and the buyer gets a perfect look at the fraction of the cost of the high street,” says stylist and fashion expert Barbara Stack.

For further information see www.enableireland.ie