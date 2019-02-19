Small number of Kilkenny gas customers still without supply after fault

A small number of customers remain without natural gas supply in Kilkenny today, after a majour fault in the town.

Gas Networks Ireland says access is required in order to safely restore supply to individual premises. "To complete this process, our crew has called to each of the affected customers individually. If no one is home at the time of our visit, we leave a card to advise of our call, asking that customers make contact with us to arrange a suitable time. Alternatively, those still without supply, may call our Customer Care team on 1850 200 694 to arrange an appointment."

The issue was caused as the result of a leak from a water pipe, located in the Michael Street area. As a result of the water leak, the gas pipeline was damaged and water entered. Once the source of the water leak was detected, it was repaired by Kilkenny County Council and the gas pipeline was repaired by Gas Networks Ireland.

Declan W Burke, who has been leading on the operations response in Kilkenny says: “Gas supply is restored to all but a small number of customers and once we have access to these properties, these customers will be fully restored with natural gas supply. It has been a challenging couple of days on the ground for our crews, but thanks to the cooperation of Kilkenny County Council and the support of the local community we were in a position to work through and make great progress day on day. We are very grateful to everyone in Kilkenny for their patience and cooperation over the last number of days. This was very much a team effort all round.”