Medieval Mile works set for Irishtown, Parliament Street in Kilkenny City

Street enhancement and Medieval Mile works will soon get under way in Parliament Street and Irishtown, in two phases.

As with similar works on High Street, the works will be done outside of normal business hours. They are due to start on March 4 and will conclude prior to the June Bank Holiday weekend, and re-commence as necessary, after the October Bank Holiday weekend.

The works will take place as follows: From the courthouse to Irishtown; and secondly, from Rothe House to Irishtown. An information leaflet will be circulated to local businesses and residents.

The works from the courthouse to Irishtown are likely to be completed by mid to late April. An information leaflet will be circulated.

It's part of funds approved to Kilkenny County Council under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.