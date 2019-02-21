Rí-rá agus ruaille buaille ahead for TradFest as launch takes place in Kilkenny

Kilkenny is again due to be hopping and lepping to the sounds of the best traditional music on St. Patrick’s weekend as the programme for this year’s Tradfest has been launched in the city’s Paris Texas Bar and Restaurant with music from the evergreen local traditional group, 'Reel to Reel' who will also appear at the festival.

The headline acts for this, the 7th festival, include a very special performance by the wonderful Altan who are preforming in St. Canice’s Cathedral in one of their first appearances in Kilkenny for over a decade. They are celebrating over thirty years in the music business, having won multiple national and international awards. Also returning to Tradfest are Téada who are joined by West Kerry singer and accordion maestro, Séamus Begley, who performed at the very first Tradfest Kilkenny in 2013. Representing the new generation of musicians will be Trú, a group made up of Michael Mormecha, Zach Trouton and Donal Kearney who are receiving rave reviews for their recorded and live music.

The legends of Irish music that are KGB, made up of Paddy Keenan, Frankie Gavin and Dermot Byrne will take to the stage in a fundraiser for CBS and the equally legendary Scullion return after last year’s hugely successful appearance by the band who have been around since the 1970’s. The stage of the Watergate Theatre will play host to the world-renowned Kilfenora Céilí Band in a unique concert performance. Add to that a very special appearance by international award-winning singer and Inistioge resident Iarla Ó Lionáird and his collaborator of many years, Steve Cooney and a great weekend is truly in store.

Nigel Leydon of Bulmers said the company were delighted to continue with their sponsorship of the festival.

‘We have been with Tradfest Kilkenny from the start and its development into one of Ireland’s leading festivals has been a joy to be part of. The commitment to attracting the highest-quality acts to the stages of the city’s venues has ensured the crowds keep coming but we are equally delighted to sponsor the Bulmer’s MusicTrail which will see top-quality sessions throughout the city in local pubs and venues.’

Pat Crotty of Kilkenny City Vintners said the festival has been a huge hit: ‘The city’s vintners recognised the need for a national standard trad festival in the city and we have been playing our part by ensuring musicians have the space and opportunity to perform in the type of informal sessions that are at the heart of Irish traditional music. We hope to see lots of locals and visitors coming out to support the true spirit of St. Patrick’s weekend in some of Ireland’s finest pubs.’

Festival Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Malcolm Noonan said this year’s line-up was a source of pride to the voluntary committee:

‘Our manager, Marian Flannery and her festival assistant Céline Reilly have done a fantastic job once again. We hope that the exciting weekend ticket at just €90 will see regular attendees get really great value for money. We are delighted to welcome so many major performers and so many of our local musicians who do so much to keep music alive in our city to Kilkenny for what promises to be a magical weekend once again.’