Kilkenny LEO created over 100 local jobs last year

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny 2018 jobs figures, announced by Heather Humphreys T.D. Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation and Pat Breen T.D., Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, show that 103 jobs were created by Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Kilkenny supported companies last year. This is an increase of 9% since 2017.

“These figures highlight the important role that Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny is playing in creating jobs and sustaining small businesses in the region,” said Fiona Deegan, Head of Local Enterprise. “The LEOs are the first engagement any entrepreneur or small business owner should have when they want to develop or grow their idea or company. Every day Local Enterprise Offices help small businesses to get off the ground, overcome challenges, hire new staff, fund innovation, prepare for Brexit and plan for the future. The range of supports on offer from the Local Enterprise Office will help anyone seeking to start or grow a small business through highly practical services such as professional business and management training, mentoring, networking opportunities, finance and much more.”

Colette Byrne, Chief Executive, Kilkenny County Council said: “The Local Enterprise Office is a key component in local business across the county and the jobs announced today show the impact that LEOs make enabling small businesses to get off the ground and to grow, helping to create, and support, local jobs.”

This is the fifth year of employment growth for the Local Enterprise Offices, with 3,656 net jobs created nationwide in 2018. The offices support over 36,000 jobs in 7,000 LEO client companies all over Ireland.