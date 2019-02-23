Top Kilkenny fighter Myles Price set for showdown tonight

Highly-regarded Kilkenny fighter Myles Price is in action tonight in one of the biggest Irish MMA bouts of the year.

The Team Ryano lightweight is facing “The Showstopper” in the co-main event of Bellator 217 in Dublin. He takes on former teammate Peter Queally in a lightweight co-main event bout at 3 Arena.

The teak-tough local fighter has appeared relaxed in interviews as he prepared for the event. In recent months, he spent time abroad in California training with UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The big event in Dublin is already under way.