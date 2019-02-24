High hopes that Cartoon Saloon will bring an Oscar back to Kilkenny

Kilkenny's multi Oscar-nominated animation studio, Cartoon Saloon, is once again in the running for a coveted Academy Award.

The thrice Oscar-nominated studio is for the first time nominated in the Best Animated Short film category for a film directed by Louise Bagnall.

Late Afternoon explores beautifully the concepts of ageing and loss and family.

This is the fourth time the Kilkenny-based studio has been nominated for an Academy award. The Secret of Kells, Song of the Sea and The Breadwinner have all previously been nominated for Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature.

This is the first time that a short film created by Cartoon Saloon has being nominated for an Oscar.