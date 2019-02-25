Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind re-opens waiting list for Assistance Dogs programme

List opens on 12 noon Monday 4 March 2019

Application form and criteria available at www.guidedogs.ie

Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is delighted to announce that the waiting list for the provision of Assistance Dogs for families of children with autism will re-open at 12 noon on Monday 4 March 2019.



In order to provide a deliverable service within one year from now, the first sixty applications who reach the first phase of matching criteria will be placed on the waiting list.



Details of the process, including the application form and criteria, are available at www.guidedogs.ie.



To be fair to all hoping for an Assistance Dog, the application form cannot be submitted until 12 noon on Monday 4 March 2019.



Patrick Burke, Chairman, said "We are delighted to re-open our waiting list and it is our intention to open the list annually based on the success of our Breeding Regeneration Programme, which has increased the number of pups coming through by over 50% in 2018 and 2019.



I want to say a big thank you to all our Breeders, Puppy Raisers, Volunteers and Staff who have made it possible to get to this day and give us all the opportunity to change the lives of more families through the wonderful gift of an Assistance Dog."

Assistance Dogs help to control and improve the behaviour of a child with autism by promoting calmness and acting as a safety aid to the parents. With the help of Assistance Dogs, family outings can become less stressful as our dogs allow families to enjoy greater freedom and mobility.

Full details can be found at www.guidedogs.ie or by contacting 021 4878200.