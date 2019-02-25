BREAKING - Kilkenny solar farm refused planning permission

Planning permission has been refused for a solar farm on a south Kilkenny farm.

Engie Developments (Ireland) were turned for the construction and operation of the solar PV

arrays mounted on metal frames on a 10.3 hectare site at Farranmacedmond, Aglish, Mooncoin, inclusive of an electrical substation compound with inclusive of gross floor space of up to 112 sq metres.

The planning application was accompanied by an environmental report and stage 1 screening for appropriate assessment.



